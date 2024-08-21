Englert, Lawrence Ralph "Larry"



Lawrence Ralph Englert (Larry) of Eaton, OH and Northport, MI, peacefully passed away at his home in Eaton, on Saturday, August 17, 2024. A beloved father and cherished friend, Larry's life was marked by his unwavering love for his family and his service as an educator for over 40 years at Indiana University East and Certified Public Accountant in Eaton, Ohio.



Larry is survived by his three sons, Christopher (Jo Lynn) Englert of Troy, OH; Scott Englert, of Highland Heights, KY; Matt Englert, of South Bend, IN, daughter, Katie Englert (Benjamin Kirkby) of Cedar City, UT, two grandchildren, Martin Christian Englert, of Columbus, and Yadira D. Englert, of Dayton, sister Karen (Waitzman), of Dayton, and numerous nieces, nephews, and in-laws. He is preceded in death by his wife, Judith Anne (Berchtold) (2016) of nearly 50 years of marriage.



Larry's funeral will be at Holy Angels Catholic Church in Dayton, Ohio at 11:00 am on Friday, August 23, 2024. Beginning at 10:00 am on August 23rd, people wishing to pay their respects to the family may do so at the Church before the funeral. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in memory of Larry to a non-profit or charity of choice.



