EPARD, Paula A.



Age 93, of Englewood, passed away at Grace Brethren Village on November 17, 2022. She was born on June 18, 1929, to the late Warner and Dorothy (Betts) Johnson in Dayton, Ohio. She worked as a telephone supervisor and retired from Ohio Bell after 35 years. Paula is preceded in death by her loving husband Leon "Lee' Epard. Paula is survived by her daughters Mary Ann Walker of Kettering and Diana Jacobsen of Kettering; her sons Thomas Epard of Kettering and Daryl and his wife Bonnie Evans of Englewood; her sister Marilyn Wasser of West Chester; Paula's grandchildren Brian (Stephanie) Evans, Kyle Evans, Matthew (Nicole) Epard, and Elizabeth (Terence) Jacobsen; and her great-grandchildren Isla, Cecilia and Declan Evans, Ewan Bear Jacobson, and a special family friend Kathy Malone. She is survived by step-children, Dale, Joyce, and Bobby and the late Diane Gay. Paula prided herself as the family historian and was the matriarch to numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. There will be a visitation at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home, 5555 Philadelphia Drive Dayton, Ohio 45415 on Friday, November 25th from 10:30 am to 12: 30 p.m. with a service to celebrate Paula's life to follow at 12:30 p.m . Interment will be at David's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Ohio Hospice of Dayton or Grace Brethren Village of Englewood. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com.

