EPARD, Robert T.



EPARD, Robert T., age 76, passed away from cancer July 8, 2023, in Orlando, Florida. Bob initially lived in Vandalia, Ohio and served in the U.S. Air Force and spent a year in Vietnam, where he was exposed to agent orange. Following his military service, he worked for and retired from AT&T. Preceded in death by his father, Leon, his mother, Marcella and his stepmother, Paula; his sister, Diana Jean Gay; Robert is survived by his brothers, Dale and Tom Epard; sisters, Joyce & husband, W.D. Barry and Mary Ann Walker and cousin, Pam Epard McClung; along with a host of other relatives and friends. The family will host a gathering of friends from 11 am  1 pm on Friday, August 18, 2023, with a service immediately following at 1:00 pm at the Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, Vandalia.



Funeral Home Information

Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home - Vandalia

139 South Dixie Dr.

Vandalia, OH

45377-2123

https://www.mortonwhetstonefh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral