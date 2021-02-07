EPSTEIN, Morton L.



Age 80 of Dayton, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 2, 2021, at Hospice of Dayton. Morty joined the Air Force after High School to pursue his passion for Meteorology. He spent most of his working years as the Building Manager at Front Street. He was a lifelong fan of baseball and enjoyed working on his stamp collection. Morty was preceded in death by his loving wife, Patricia; parents, Joseph and Sarah, and brother Larry. He is survived by his daughter, Amy; son,



Joseph; grandchildren, Sarah and James; great-grandchildren, Abel and Wyatt and many nieces and nephews.



Private burial was held in Cincinnati. Memorial contributions may be made to your favorite charity in his memory. Glickler Funeral Home handling arrangements.

