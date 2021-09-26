dayton-daily-news logo
X

ERBAUGH, Eileen

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

ERBAUGH, Eileen Ellen

Age 99, passed away Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at Danbury Parkside Senior Living Community. She was born in Trotwood, Ohio, on July 3, 1922, to Albert and Susie (Conover) Heeter. She is preceded in death by her husband, Samuel;

sister Alice Campbell; son, Jerry; sons-in-law, Don Filbrun and Jon Kerschner. She is survived by daughters, Sue Filbrun and Christa (Randy) Osborne; daughter-in-law, Linda Erbaugh; grandchildren, Joe (Melinda) Filbrun, Betsy (Jeff) Addy, April (Steve) Clute, Joni (Keith) Burns, Mike (Rachel) Kerschner; 7 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at 2 pm, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at HILL

FUNERAL HOME, Westerville, OH. See www.HILLFUNERAL.com for full obituary.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Hill Funeral Home

220 South State Street

Westerville, OH

43081

https://www.hillfuneral.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
CLARK, Theodore
2
BRICKER, Victoria
3
BONNETT, Mary
4
BOSTON, Carmela
5
BROWN, Shron
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top