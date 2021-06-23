ERISMAN, Karen L.



79, formerly of Dayton passed away Friday evening June 18, 2021, in Waynesville, where she made a home with her daughter for the last seven months. Karen was born on



August 27, 1941, in Dayton, she was the youngest and last



surviving of nine children born to the late Raymond and



Lucille (Hopping) Hunt. She had worked 18 years as a custodian for Dayton Public Schools retiring in 2006. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death on December 15, 2020, by beloved husband Ronald E. Erisman whom she married on August 9, 1958; brothers and sisters Jack Hunt, Dale Hunt,



Patti Pugh, Peggy Coteral, Mary Arnold, Judy Hunt, Richard Hunt and Nancy Cannon.



Karen is survived by children Kevin Erisman and wife Missy of Germantown, Rhonda Wade and husband Steve of Waynesville, and Tim Erisman and wife Kim of Cleveland;



5 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.



Private services will be held at the Preble Memory Gardens Funeral Center, West Alexandria. Karen will be laid to rest



beside husband Ron in the mausoleum at Preble Memory



Gardens Cemetery. A Celebration of Life service to remember and honor the lives and legacies of both Ron and Karen will be held at a later date. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Crossroads Hospice of Cincinnati.

