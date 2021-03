ERNST, Raymond

ERNST, Sr., Raymond C.



Raymond C. Ernst Sr. passed away February 22, 2021. A



resident of Twin Towers and



formerly Hamilton, Ohio. Born December 4, 1931, to the late Ruth (Brown) Hayes and Isaac Hayes. He was preceded in death by his wife Helen Joanne (Cornett) Ernst and son Kevin. He leaves to cherish his memory his children Raymond Ernst II (Heather), Debbie (Mike) Kupper and Marti (Jack) Bowling, 4.5 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. He loved golfing and tennis. He was a member of the Hamilton Elks #93, Riverside Racket Club and served in the Airforce. He was the owner of Ernst & Associates Insurance Agency from 1986-2014. He loved the theater and classical music. Memorial Mass will be held Friday, March 5, 2021, at St. Ann's Church, Hamilton, Ohio, at 10 am.