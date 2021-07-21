ERSKINE, Barbara

ERSKINE (nee Mizerik), Barbara Sue



Passed away at home on July 8, 2021, in Cincinnati, Ohio. She was born April 24, 1951, in East Chicago, Indiana. She is the daughter of the late Joseph Mizerik and Dorothy Ford. She is the eternal companion of her husband of 47 years, Dale R. Erskine. She is the mother of Christine Erskine, the late Suzanna Ginn (Aaron), Matthew Erskine (Jessica Rose) and Paul Erskine (Jessica Lynn). She is the loving grandmother of Jordan, Brenden, Ethan, Madelyn, K, Kaitlyn, Mason, Jake, Brooklyn, William and Julia along with an additional eleven foster grandchildren who have also called her Grandma. She has continued sharing her love too with Cindy Ginn, her



siblings Judy, Don, Carrie, Gwen and Anne along with hosts of other in-laws, nieces, nephews and cousins.



B. J. Meyer and Sons are handling funeral arrangements. The visitation will begin at 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on July 23rd at Meyer Funeral Home, 5864 Bridgetown Road. The funeral will be held at 9:00 am on July 24th at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints at 4610 North Bend Road and Diehl Road to be followed immediately by a brief burial service at Bridgetown Cemetery. For everyone attending the indoor gatherings, Dale requests you wear a mask regardless of your vaccination status. In lieu of flowers, interested parties are encouraged to donate to the Humanitarian Aid Fund of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Hospice of Cincinnati, The Cleveland Clinic Foundation or the Arthritis Foundation to bless the lives of others. Those interested in viewing the



funeral service live on the internet are asked to contact an



immediate family member directly. www.bjmeyer.com.

