ESSELMAN, John A. "Johnny"



John A. "Johnny" Esselman, 85, of Middletown, died on Friday, February 17, 2023, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on September 18, 1937, in Cincinnati to Frank and Ruth (Garner) Esselman. He worked for Square D as a machine operator. Johnny loved spending time with family, motorcycles and classic cars. Johnny is survived by his wife, Sandy Esselman; sons, John (Jenny) Esselman, Aaron Esselman, Jason Esselman and Travis (Jan) Esselman; 7 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; and many other loving family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parent and his siblings, Frank "Ozzy" Esselman, Ruthie Wills, Robert Esselman, Joe Esselman, Lowell Esselman and Stephanie Noble. Visitation will be Thursday, February 23, 2023, from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd., (at Bonita Dr.) Middletown, OH 45044. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 pm at the funeral home with Pastor James Jones officiating. Interment will be at Woodside Cemetery and Arboretum. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com.

