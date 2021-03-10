ESTEP, Greggory

ESTEP, Dr. Greggory Robert



Dr. Greggory Robert Estep, 79, of Xenia Township, passed from this life into the presence of his savior, Jesus Christ, on March 6, 2021. He was born on October 22, 1941, in Springfield, to Glenn Robert and Barbara Joan Estep (nee Hall). Greg was a graduate of Stebbins High School and Central State



University. He started the Beavercreek Christian Bookstore in 1970. Customers began asking him to hold a bible study, and that gave birth to Charity Baptist Church in 1977. He pastored there until his retirement in 2001, helping to found over a dozen other churches and ministries in the area as well. Dr. Estep was a passionate teacher of the scriptures, and his knack for pithy, vivid phrasing brought the Bible to life. He spoke at churches all over the Eastern and Southern United States and in Canada, Mexico, Hawaii, and the Philippines. Thousands worldwide were reached through his church's media ministry and correspondence institute. Alongside his dear friend, Dr. Humberto Gomez, he raised funds for scores of churches in Mexico. He was an avid reader, especially interested in U.S. military history. He enjoyed golf and had seven holes-in-one to his name, and his competitive spirit on the paintball field earned him the nickname "Blaster Pastor". On the sidelines, he faithfully rooted for The Ohio State Buckeyes. Preceded in death by his parents; uncles Richard (Mary) and Harold Hall; and cousin John (Regina) Hall. He is survived by his beloved wife of 55 years, Judith May (nee Chidester); cousin Richard "Rick" Hall; sons Paul Daniel and Stephen David (Caitlin); daughter Deborah Ruth (Sergio) Gonzalez; and grandchildren Isabel Caridad and Maximo Gregorio. Pastor Mike Thomas will officiate a private funeral service due to COVID concerns. Burial will be at Woodland Cemetery in Xenia. Memorial



donations may be sent to Wellspring Baptist Church, 2094 E. State Route 73, Waynesville, OH, 45068, and designated to the RVG Bible Fund for the printing of Spanish bibles. "Roll on, Big Cheese, roll on". Arrangements in care of Sanner Funeral Home, West Carrollton.

