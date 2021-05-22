ESTEP, Thomas A.



70, of Springfield, passed away on Thursday, May 20, 2021, in his home. He was born in Springfield on September 1, 1950, the son of Forrest and Freda (Haemmerle) Estep. Tom was the Treasurer and CFO of Springfield Federal/ Cornerstone Bank and later a financial advisor for Edward Jones. He was a member of Kiwanis Club and an avid golfer and board member of Mitchell Hills. Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Regina A.



(Beamish); daughter and son-in-law, Andrea (David) Breakwell; grandson, Jamie Thomas Breakwell; sister and brother-in-law, Lisa (Mark) Watson and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, Forrest



Edward Estep. Visitation will be held from 2:00-4:00 p.m.,



Sunday in CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday in St. Teresa Church. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. CDC mask guidelines will be



observed. Memorial donations may be made to the James Cancer Hospital for Sarcoma Research or donate at



giveto.osu.edu