ESTES, Arvol "Tracy"



Age 68, passed away Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in Hamilton, Ohio. He was born March 14, 1953, in Irvine, Kentucky. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arvol Estes and



Juanita; his brother, Jimmy Estes, and brother-in-law, Junior Estes. He is survived by his wife, Marcia Estes; his sisters,



Brenda Stines, Dean Bowman, Sandy (Gene) Black, Judy Estes, Melanie (Brian) Dillingham.