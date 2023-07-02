Estridge, Robert "Bob"



Age 69 of Hamilton, Ohio, passed away on June 27, 2023. He was born January 6, 1954, to Herschel and Evelyn Estridge. Bob was educated in the Hamilton City Schools where he met the love of his life and wife of 47 years, Kathy. Throughout his career, Bob worked at Mosler, Horn Lumber Company and most recently at Valley Janitor Supply, which was a job he loved because of coworkers who became close friends. Bob dedicated his life to serving others, being the first to offer a lending hand to anyone in need. He loved the city of Hamilton and worked diligently to open several neighborhood parks and serve on community boards. He never met a stranger and saw everyone he met as a valuable person. He loved bringing his wife flowers every Saturday and there was nothing that brought Bob more joy than spending time with his family and playing with his grandchildren. He was the best husband, dad, and papa. He is survived by his wife Kathy, son Rob Estridge (Melissa), daughter Molly Deniziak (Jaime), grandchildren Abby, Ellie, Maddie Estridge, and Landen Deniziak. He is also survived by his brother, Herschel Estridge (Carol) and sister, Barb Palmer (Dave), as well as his sister-in-law, Vicki Riddle and brother-in-law, John Horn (Julie). Left to miss him are many friends and family who he cherished. He was preceded in death by his parents, Herschel and Evelyn Estridge and sister, Sandra Eucks. The family would like to thank the compassionate nurses at Fort Hamilton Hospital for the care they provided. A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, July 6, 2023 at 11:00 am at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N.W. Washington Boulevard, Hamilton, OH 45013 with Pastor Mark Finfrock officiating. Friends may call at the funeral home from 9:00 am to 11:00 am on Thursday, July 6, 2023. Flowers may be sent to Weigel Funeral Home. Charitable donations may be made to First United Methodist Church, New Life Mission, or Young Life of Hamilton. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Weigel Funeral Home

980 NW Washington Blvd.

Hamilton, OH

45013

https://www.weigelfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral