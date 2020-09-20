EUBANKS, Phillip

EUBANKS, Sr., Phillip Blyden Age 75, of Dayton, passed away September 11, 2020. He was born in Dayton, Ohio, on December 13, 1944, to Phillip Eubanks and Virginia (Kennedy) Eubanks. He graduated from Dunbar High School in 1962, where he received various awards and accolades throughout his school years, including Dayton Daily News' "Paper Boy of the Year" and designation as Mayor at Boys State. After attending Howard University for a year, he returned home to go back to working at Kroger to help support his family after his father was diagnosed with cancer. He married Sadie Mae Jackson in February 1965. Phillip Blyden, Jr. was born in 1965, Sonia Eunique in 1969, and his daughter, Ashley Anne was born in 1988. He worked several different jobs over the years, including insurance salesman, time writer at NCR, scorekeeper for Dayton Officials Association, produce clerk at Kroger, and operations manager at Inter Responsive In Situ (IRIS). His hobbies and activities included being a member of the LeBaron social group, reading science fiction novels, collecting albums, movies and coins, shopping, photography and throwing house parties. Phillip was preceded in death by his parents, Phillip and Virginia Eubanks, his brothers, Hamilka and Victor Eubanks. He leaves behind to cherish his memory: wife, Sadie Eubanks; children, Phillip (Sheree) Eubanks, Jr., Sonia (Roy) Anderson, and Ashley (Nick) D'Allura; grandchildren, Soneka (Nic Townes) Anderson, Royce Anderson, Sasha Eubanks, Lily D'Allura, and Melyni Townes; sisters, Teala Henderson, Vernondi Eubanks and Alyce (James) McCampbell; aunt, Altheda Carrie; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and dear friends. Visitation will take place from 10-11 am on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, where a Memorial Service will begin at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to the American Heart Association. To share a memory of Phillip or leave a special message for his family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com

