EUBANKS, Thomas

EUBANKS, Sr., Thomas H.



Age 103, passed away on Tuesday, January 18, 2022. He was born the son of Thomas A. and Dora (Hennis) Eubanks on January 23, 1918, in Springfield, Ohio. Thomas is preceded in death by his parents;



wife Suzanne; sister Dorothy



Eubanks; grandson Joey Baneck; great-great-grandson Carson Haley; nephew Ted



Ferryman. Thomas is survived by his sons Steve (Carol)



Eubanks of Springfield, and David (Deborah) Eubanks of



Oklahoma; daughters Sandra (Thomas) Black of Chillicothe, and Cathy (Rick) Ferguson of Springfield; grandchildren Steve, Shane, Jenny, Kevin, Kendra, Chad, Autumn, Kristy, and Ren; 25 great-grandchildren; 8 great-great-grandchildren. Thomas was a loving father, grandfather, and friend. He will be missed by all of those who love him. Thomas was a proud WWII Veteran serving in the Army Air Corps, during his time of service he was a B17 crew member flying combat missions over Europe. He was a longtime member of the Northside Baptist Church, and a lifetime member of the 388 Bomb Group. He retired from the City of Springfield as a building



inspector after several years of faithful service. After retirement he spent several summers in Montana where he enjoyed



riding and being around horses. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing, and working on firearms as a gunsmith. Most of all he enjoyed spending quality time with his family. Friends may call on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, from 11AM – 12PM at the RICHARDS, RAFF, & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME, 838 E. High St., Springfield, where a service will be held at 12PM with



Pastor Dave Hill officiating. Interment to follow in the Myers cemetery with Military Honors. The family would like to



extend a special thanks to Kathy with Hospice of Dayton for the warm, and sincere care they received during this difficult time. Online condolences may be left at



www.richardsraffanddunbar.com



