EVANS, Beverly Jean



80 of Springfield, Ohio, passed away on Friday, December 24, 2021, at her home. She is



preceded in death by her



parents and her husband Jack Maloy. She is survived by her husband Ronald Evans; her



children William (Lisa) Maloy of Tennessee and Cheryl Booth of Springfield, Ohio, Ronald (Theresa) Davis, Jason



(Stephanie) Evans and Jarrod (Kristen) Evans; sisters Shirley Keating and Catherine DeConnick; sister-in-law Karen (Mike) Gentry; grandchildren Heather, Kindra, Wesley, Lauren, and Rachael; 10 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She moved to the Florida Keys with her late husband Jack and managed condominiums for 15 years. She enjoyed gardening, baking but, most of all cherished the time spent with family and friends. After Jack's passing, she moved back to Springfield and then remarried Ronald Evans and they built their dream home in Springfield. Per Beverly's wishes, there will be no services. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.FerncliffCemetery.org. Memorial contributions may be made in Beverly's name by visiting www.BarelyUsedPets.com and making an online donation. Arrangements in care of Ferncliff Funeral Home & Crematory.



