EVANS, Curtis R. "Curt"



Curtis R. Evans, "Curt," age 74 of Tipp City, passed away



Friday, October 30, 2020. He was born February 25, 1946, in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, the son of the late Curtis D. and Lou Rae "Lucy" Evans. Curt is survived by his wife of 48 years, Patricia; children, Tracy Evans, Michael Evans and Leslie Brown; grandchildren, Thomas Evans, Logan Housman and Landon Farquhar; sisters, Betty Haer, Marie Lewis and Rita Cress; as well as numerous other relatives and many friends, and beloved dogs, Mia and Mya. Curt served his country in the United States Army for 2 years, and subsequently retired from the United States Air Force



after 28 years of service. Curt continued working as a Corrections Officer and retired from Dayton Correctional Institution. He has also been a barber in the Dayton area for 56 years. Curt was a member of Lodge 777 F&AM, a 32nd Degree



Mason, a member of the Valley of Dayton Ancient and



Accepted Scottish Rite, and a member of the Antioch Shrine in Dayton, Ohio. Curt enjoyed fishing, music, eating, traveling, being outdoors and was known for his wonderful sense of



humor. Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 5, 2020, from 9:30 - 10:30 am at Newcomer North Chapel (4104 Needmore Road, Dayton, OH 45424). Funeral service will



begin at 10:30 am. Burial will follow in Maple Hill Cemetery, with military honors. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.

