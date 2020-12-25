X

Age 66, of Hamilton, passed away on Saturday, December 19, 2020, at Ft Hamilton Hospital. He was born in Hamilton, on March 8, 1954, the son of the late Gale and Naomi (Leonard) Evans. Dave was a U.S. Army Veteran and was a retired truck driver. He is survived by his wife of 17 years, Karen (Elam) Evans; children, Dave (Jeri) Evans and Cheri (Tim) Sweet; stepchildren, Marlene Shirrel and Edward (Amber) Thomas; nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews and longtime friend Michael Earnest of Hamilton. Five siblings and a grandson also preceded him in death. Cremation has taken place and services will be held at the convenience of the family. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com.

