EVANS, Floyd

EVANS, Jr., Floyd

Was born April 15, 1936 in

Marshall, Texas. He is preceded in death by his parents Floyd Evans, Sr. and Lue Alice (Sneed) Evans. He graduated from

Prairie View College in Texas with a BS-Degree in Engineering. In the 1960s, he moved to Dayton, Ohio, where he

achieved his Master's Degree at the University of Dayton. He began his career at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base as an Aeronautical Space Engineer which lasted 41 years. He was a member of New Hope Lutheran Church and was

active in many church activities. He especially enjoyed Sunday School and visiting the sick. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 47 years, Hattie Marie (Spurlock) Evans. For the past ten years he has had an ongoing devoted relationship with dear friend Dr. Carolyn Moore. He leaves to mourn his passing three children: Jonathan Ray, Cedric Bernard and

Terry Von (Kathy) Evans. He was the second to oldest of

eleven children: Carolyn Brown, Pinole, CA., Faye E. Jackson (Jackawa), Whittier, CA., Roxanne Ari, Patton, CA., Willie Evans (Pat), Jacksonville, Ak., Joshua Evans, Sr. and Karesia Blake, El Sobrante, CA., Ruby Gill (Samuel), Los Angeles, CA., William Evans (Deceased), Mae Ellen Evans, Las Vegas,

Nevada, Theodis Evans, Sr., Elk Grove, CA.; his loving five grandchildren, five great-grand children and many nieces and nephews. Floyd truly enjoyed life. His love for travel and

adventure took him all over the world! It was not unusual for him to show up, to a family event, from out of state. He

attended every family reunion, being the first to RSVP every year. A Walk Through Visitation will be held 1:00-1:45 pm, Monday, December 14, 2020, at H.H. Roberts Mortuary, 38 S. Gettysburg Ave. Private Funeral Service at 2:00 pm.


