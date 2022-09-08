EVANS, Georgia Mae



Georgia Mae Evans, age 87, passed away at Hospice of Dayton 08/23/2022. She was born on 10/17/1934 to parents John Harlan and Lula V. Houpt who preceded her in death; as well as her husband Fredrick Harvey Evans and sister, Regena Hilbrich (Glenn). Georgia is survived by sons Mark R. Evans (Linda) and Mitchell R. Evans; as well as several grandchildren and great grandchildren. She is survived by many nieces and nephews as well as many friends. She was a member of Gem City Sweet Adeline's for over 35 years and Kettering Ice Cadets. Her other interests were line dancing, Zumba and traveling. A Memorial Visitation for Georgia will be held on Saturday, September 10, 2022, from 3:00 – 5:00 PM at the Tobias Funeral Home, 3970 Dayton Xenia Road, Beavercreek, Ohio 45432. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton or the Dayton Food Bank.

