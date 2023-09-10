Evans, Harold W.



Harold W. Evans, 76, of New Carlisle, passed away on Thursday, September 7, 2023. He was born June 2, 1947, in Dayton, the son of the late Daniel Freshour, Sr. and Ruth Grube. Harold was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving during the Vietnam War. He retired from General Motors after 30 years of service. Harold is preceded in death by his parents; wife Joyce Ann Evans; and granddaughter Carrie Ann Parks. He is survived by his daughters Christina (Jack) Evans-Fisher and Diana Evans; brother Daniel (Naomi) Freshour, Jr.; grandchildren Christa (Dustin) Rucker, Kyle (Sabrina) Parks and Theresa Bisler; and six great-grandchildren. Private services were held by the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.trostelchapman.com.





