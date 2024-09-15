Evans, James Earl



James Earl Evans, born 4 August 1929 in Springfield, Ohio, died on 10 September 2024 in Hilliard, Ohio. Jim lived in South Vienna until age 6 then the family moved to Springfield, Ohio. He graduated from Springfield High School in 1947. He married Nancy Pendleton on 22 November 1950. Jim received his BA in Fine Arts from Wittenburg University in June 1951. He then immediately enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and graduated from Officer Candidate School later receiving an honorable discharge as a First Lieutenant. After leaving the service he worked for Columbus Coated Fabrics in New York City, Columbus, Ohio, Chicago and then back to Columbus in 1959 living in Upper Arlington from then forward until moving to Assisted Living in Hilliard, Ohio for his last couple of years. He became the Industrial Sales Manager for Columbus Coated Fabrics and remained in that position after the company was purchased and renamed Borden Chemical. Later he left to become President of Buckeye Plastics in Reynoldsburg. He was recruited by Lancaster Colony Corporation in Columbus and ran the Barr Rubber factory in Sandusky for a couple years eventually becoming the Corporate Marketing Manager. In 1978 he formed the wholly owned subsidiary Lancaster Colony Commercial Products, Inc., and remained President until retiring in January 2000. Jim was preceded in death by his parents Earl and Marge (Clark) Evans and his wife of 62 years, Nancy. Jim is survived by his children Steve and Terri (Williams) Evans and Ken and Cathy (Connor) Evans; grandchildren Tori Evans, Betsy Boles (Ryan) and Katie Harding (Jarrid); great grandchildren Calvin and Ainsley Boles, Parker and Emmy Harding and step great grandson Nate Harding. Arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST. There will be a private family service at internment at Union Cemetery. To honor Jim contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, PO Box 840692, Dallas, Texas 75284 or the American Cancer Society, PO Box 6704, Hagerstown, Maryland 21741. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share a favorite memory of Jim.



