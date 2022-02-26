Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

EVANS, Judith

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

EVANS, Judith Ann

81, of Springfield, died Wednesday, February 23, 2022, in Springfield Regional Hospital.

Born March 25, 1940, she was a daughter of James W. and Mary Francis (Hayner) Greenwalt.

She had spent her lifetime as a caregiver, and cherished spending time with her family more than anything.

Judith is survived by a son Chris (Becky) Evans; daughter-in-law Lisa Evans; grandchildren April (Moe), Christy (Nathan), Christian, and Tony Jr (Tess); great-grandchildren Tailar, Destynie, Jeff, Chy-Lin, Anna, and Christopher; great-great-granddaughters A'ameree and Alaiyah.

She is preceded in death by her parents; brother Barry Greenwalt; half-brother James Greenwalt, Jr, and son Tony Evans.

Per Judith's wishes, no public services will be observed.

The family is being served by THE EBERLE-FISHER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 103 North Main Street, London, where online condolences may be shared at


www.eberlefisherfuneralhome.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Eberle-Fisher Funeral Home & Crematory - London

103 N. Main Street

London, OH

43140

https://www.eberlefisherfuneralhome.com

In Other News
1
NEWKOLD, Julia
2
McDONALD, Sandra
3
RYAN, Thomas
4
Thompson, Joshua D.
5
HOLZINGER, Tara
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top