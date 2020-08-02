EVANS, Mary Mary Levering Evans, died on July 20, 2020, and was born June 28, 1939. She is survived by her loving sister, Betsy Evans and nephews, Lev Evans, Richard Evans, and David Evans. She is also survived by her grandnieces, Jessica Brown, Allison Evans and Jamie La Croy. She is preceded in death by her brother and sister-in-law, Marshall and Mary Ray Evans. Mary spent her life in service to God and the students of Miami University, serving as Assistant Dean of Student Life in Student affairs until she retired in 1992. Mary took great pleasure in all living things, enjoying nature, hiking, and vacationing in her beloved Maine. She was an active supporter of Animal Friends the Butler County Animal shelter and had an assortment of cats and dogs throughout her whole life. Her favorites were Maine Coon Cats on which she became quite the expert. Mary was continually active in Rotary and served that organization in various capacities. Mary's work, both professional and volunteer, was recognized in 1976 when she was named Woman of the Year in Oxford. One of her friends summed it up best when he said, "Mary was one of the few people who didn't look at you but looked into you. She seemed interested to see only the good, and by expecting the good, that's pretty much what the rest of us showed her." Due to current restrictions, the funeral will be private, but live streamed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e9qymVZJU4Y. This link will be available for about three months. Donations in her memory can be made to the United Methodist Church, 14 N Poplar St, Oxford, OH 45056 or Animal Friends Humane Society, 1820 Princeton Rd, Hamilton, OH 45011. Rotarians are encouraged to remember her through donations to the Rotary Foundation.

