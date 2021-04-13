EVANS, Phyllis

EVANS (nee Swanner), Phyllis Jean



Age 71, of Independence, KY, formerly of Hamilton, passed away on Friday, April 9, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Edgewood



Hospital. Phyllis was born on December 10, 1949, in



Hamilton, the daughter of the late Charles F. and Mattie M. (Napier) Swanner. She retired from Procter & Gamble after working as an administrative assistant with them for over 20 years and had been a member of Hamilton West Baptist Church for many years. Phyllis is



survived by her daughter, Kristy (Thomas) Craven; grandchildren, Sylas and Eli; cousins, Charles Swanner, Jenelle Swanner, Mike Swanner, and Stacie Swanner; and many other beloved cousins, family members, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; and cousin, Thomas Swanner. Phyllis was a colorful person, so please celebrate her life with us wearing plenty of color! A Visitation will be held from 12pm until 1pm on Friday, April 16, 2021, at Webb Noonan Kidd



Funeral Home, Ross Avenue at South "D" Street, Hamilton. A Funeral Service will begin at 1pm on Friday at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. The



family suggests memorial contributions be made in Phyllis' name to the American Kidney Fund (www.kidneyfund.org). Condolences may be left for the family at



www.Webb-Noonan.com