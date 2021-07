EVANS (Underwood), Regina L.



54, of Centerville, passed away on Saturday, July 3, 2021, at UPMC Shadyside in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5 – 8 p.m., Friday, July 9, 2021, in the Gebhart-Schmidt-Parramore Funeral Home, Miamisburg. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, July 10, 2021. You may express condolences to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com.