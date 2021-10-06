EVERAGE, Roy and Tina



Roy and Tina Everage, passed away October 2nd, 2021. Roy was 79 and Tina was 73. A celebration of their lives will be held on Monday, October 11th in the Lawrenceville Church of God. Visitation is from 11:00 am- 1:00 pm just prior to the service. Burial will follow in the Ferncliff Cemetery.



www.littletonandrue.com



