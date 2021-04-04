EVERHART, Bruce C.



Age 84, of Springfield, passed away on March 27, 2021, at his home. He was born on February 2, 1937, in Springfield, son of the late James and Loretta (Titus) Everhart. Bruce was a 1955 graduate of Tecumseh High School. He attended



Hobart's School of Welding, earning his welding certificate. Bruce worked in sales for much of his career, later retiring as a self-employed manufacturer's representative. Bruce was a private pilot and had his own plane for many years. He enjoyed collecting and working on antique cars and tractors, especially his John Deere tractors and Model-A Fords, along with his Harley Davidson Motorcycles. Bruce was a member of the Dayton Buckeye Model-A Ford Club and the Harley Owners Group. Survivors include his loving wife of 63 years, Pat (Ingling) Everhart; two sons, James (Tammy) Everhart and Dave (Tina) Everhart; three grandchildren, Jordan (Chris Rhyan) Schneider, Matthew (Rachael)



Everhart, Lee Everhart; one great-grandchild, Nolan



Everhart, Lee Everhart; one great-grandchild, Nolan Schneider; niece, Cindee Johnson; special friends, Roy (Carla) McConnell and Randy Little. Bruce was preceded in death by his parents and his Uncle, Karl Titus. At this time, no services will be held at Bruce's request.




