Everhart, Patricia Parrish



Of Hamilton, passed away on March 2, 2025. Services were held privately at the convenience of the family. Memorials may be given to Patricia Parrish Everhart Excellence in Education Scholarship Fund at the Hamilton Community Foundation or St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 4411 Hamilton Richmond Road, Oxford, OH 45056 or charity of one's choice.



