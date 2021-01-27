X

EVERSOLE, Ruth

ajc.com

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

EVERSOLE, Ruth V.

Ruth V. Eversole, age 101, of Hamilton, passed away on

Wednesday, January 20, 2021, at the Bradford Place. She was born in Kentucky, on January 14, 1920, the daughter of the late James and Dora (Pennington) Eversole. Ruth had retired from the City of Hamilton Sewer Dept., having worked there for over 26 years. She was a longtime member of Eaton Road Church of God. She is survived by her nieces and nephew, Carolyn Eversole, Doris Lewis, Robin Baker, James B. Eversole, Alex Eversole and Delbert Eversole; and many great-nieces and nephews. Her brother James C. Eversole also preceded her in death. Private services will be held for the family on Friday at 11 am, the services will be lived streamed at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCAHn509fXBbp-bUXPZ-puxg/live Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home

240 Ross Ave

Hamilton, OH

45013

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/hamilton-oh/webb-noonan-kidd-funeral-home/6936?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.