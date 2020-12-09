X

EVILSIZOR, James

EVILSIZOR,

James Phillip "Jim"

James Phillip "Jim" Evilsizor, 75, of Springfield, passed away December 5, 2020, in Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born November 18, 1945, in Irwin, Ohio, the son of Ralph and Harriett (Walke)

Evilsizor. Jim was a member of the United Holiness Church, the American Legion and the V.F.W. He enjoyed cracking jokes to make people smile, fishing and spending time with family and friends. He was a true servant of God. Mr. Evilsizor was retired from Clark Trucking and was a Veteran of the United States Army serving during the Vietnam War. Survivors include one daughter, Amy (John) Sharp; two sons, Kevin Moore and Bryan (Jennifer) Moore; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; siblings, Irene Howell, Paul (Gwen) Evilsizor, Bernice, Rodger (Zadie) Evilsizor, Doris Evilsizor and Harold Evilsizor and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Linda L. Evilsizor, February 24, 2020; siblings, Ralph Raymond, Eloise and Donnie and his parents. Visitation will be held from 5:00PM until 8:00PM on Thursday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will be held at 10:30AM on Friday in the

funeral home with Pastor Mark Spencer officiating. Masks will be required. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Jim's family to help defray funeral expenses. Condolences may be shared at


