EWERS, Michael H.



Age 79, of Beavercreek, Ohio, passed away on May 5, 2021, after a brief illness. Michael was married to Deanna Degnan on February 22, 1964, in Garden City, KS, and they



enjoyed 57 years of marriage. Michael was born on the banks of the Mississippi, in a small town called Warsaw, IL, on July 25, 1941. He grew up working in the family owned grocery store where he developed a strong work ethic. In High School, Michael was a standout basketball player with he and his small-town Warsaw Wildcats making the Sweet 16 of the Illinois State Championship in an era when it was Open Class. After High School, he attended Regis College where he made many lifelong friends in his



fraternity and where he would meet Deanna. Michael graduated from Regis College in 1963 with a degree in Business



Administration, which was at the beginning of the Vietnam War. Michael enlisted in the Air Force and attended Officer Candidate School at Lackland AFB, Texas. Upon graduation from OCS, Michael and Deanna moved to England for three years, stationed at RAF Bentwaters-Woodbridge. England is where they welcomed their oldest son, Christopher, into the world in 1965. The next assignment led the family to Stewart AFB, Newburgh, NY, adjunct base to West Point Military



Academy. West Point is where their youngest son, Gregory, joined the clan in 1969. Michael then saw his first and only combat tour serving with the 25th Tactical Fighter Wing, Takhli AFB, Thailand in 1969/70 and was awarded the Air Force's Bronze Star for his service. Michael's return home led the family to Dayton, Ohio, in what was the first of two tours in Dayton and where Mike and Deanna would make their life-long home. There was a three-year hiatus in the Dayton tours for an assignment at Andrews AFB, and Mike made a second



career in the defense industry with companies in the Dayton area upon retiring from the Air Force in 1984 as a Lt. Colonel.



Mike was a life-long Catholic and was a parishioner of St. Helen and Ascension Parishes at various times where he made many cherished friends over the years. He was always willing to lend a hand or lead a committee at Parish fundraisers and at Carroll High School.



Another of Mike's loves was golf. Whether it be Wright-Patterson OC, Twin Base or his annual trips to Myrtle Beach, he made many friends and had many cherished stories from his days on the golf course.



Mike, Pops, Grandpops or Uncle Mikey as he was known by various members of the family was always there to share a story and a beer, begin an adventure, teach a lesson or offer a shoulder to lean on. He was beloved by all and especially his grandchildren.



Michael is survived by his loving wife, Deanna; his son Christopher J. Ewers (Cheryl) and their two children Claire and Cole of San Francisco, CA; his son Gregory M. Ewers (Erica Glass) and their two sons, Zane and Blake of Springboro, OH. Michael is also survived by his two sisters JoAnn Peitzmeier, of Evansville, IN, and Janet Rater (John) of Cedar Rapids, IA, as well as a number of nieces and nephews.



Michael is preceded in death by his father and mother, Joseph and Charlotte; brothers-in-law, Andrew Peitzmeier and Jon Kleymann, and sister-in-law, Paula Prokop.



Visitation will be held at Tobias Funeral Home, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Road, Beavercreek, OH, on Sunday, May 9, 2021, from 2 pm to 4 pm. The funeral mass will be held at Ascension Church, 2025 Woodman Drive, Kettering, OH 45420, on



Monday, May 10, 2021, at 11am. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for contributions to be made to Catholic Social Services of the Miami Valley.

