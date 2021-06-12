EWRY, Doris L.



On Thursday, June 10, 2021, Doris L. Ewry passed away at the age of 97.



Doris was born to Ira and Lela Dull on July 9, 1923, in Arcanum, Ohio. Doris was a graduate of Good Samaritan School of Nursing and then retired from Kettering Memorial Hospital where she devoted her career as a registered nurse.



She is preceded in death by her parents; her sister; Ruth Baker; her daughter, Cynthia; and her husband, William Ewry. Doris is survived by her daughter, Connie (Benjamin) Holaday; son, William (Virginia) Ewry; grandchildren, Andrea (Mark) Bradham, Robin (Ted) Williams, Benjamin (Taylor) Holaday, Kathleen "Katie" (Craig) Murdock, Stephanie (Rick) Barr; great-grandchildren, Kaylyn Eskins, Makenna Eskins, Devin



Eskins, Cameron Bradham, Chase Williams, Reese Williams, Alex Murdock, Gavin Murdock, Jacob Murdock, Nathan Barr; sister, Janet "Tommie" (Duane) Ehlers, and numerous other relatives and friends.



She was an independent woman with a passion for red wine, baking, and everything chocolate. It was in the kitchen where she spent much of her time. She was known for her desserts, homemade chocolates, and her famous German Chocolate Cake. Her time away from the kitchen was spent with her family, her cats, reading a good book or magazine, feeding the birds, or watching The Ohio State Buckeyes.



Those who called her grandma will remember her for feeding the alligators, licking the beaters from the mixer, hiding the good crayons above the cabinet, special birthday cakes, homemade ice cream, and keeping the good drinks in the fridge outside.



Special thanks to the staff at Brookdale of Kettering and The Preserve at Beavercreek.



Funeral services will be held graveside, at Abbottsville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Doris'



memory to Alzheimer's Association Miami Valley Chapter or Hospice of Dayton.



