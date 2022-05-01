dayton-daily-news logo
X

FABER, Donald

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

FABER, Donald Alvin

Age 94, of Dayton, passed away Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Symphony at Centerville. He was preceded in death by his wife Donnah of 68 years, and is survived by his daughters,

Diana Best (Ron) of Springboro and Deb Condron (Paul) of Kettering; grandchildren, Allyson Best Gambone, Justin Gambone, Ben (Brittany) Condron, Loren Condron Woodhull (Aaron), and Sam Condron. Don retired from DESC in 1989. He was an avid woodworker and loved playing softball well into his senior years. Don was very active at St Paul United

Methodist Church, but most of all he was a devoted and

loving husband and father. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneral.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Tobias Funeral Home - Englewood Chapel

675 West Wenger Road

Englewood, OH

45322

In Other News
1
MERCURIO, Carl
2
COLEMAN, Sandra
3
COOK, Shirley
4
GALLOWAY, Kimberly
5
HILLAN, Elaine
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top