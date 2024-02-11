Fackey, Joan

Fackey (Lander), Joan



Joan Marie (Lander) Fackey, of Hanover Township, matriarch of the Fackey Family. Passed away Feb. 6, 2024. She was born on Sept. 6, 1930, in Hamilton, Ohio, the oldest of 6 children & the only daughter of the late Russell H & Tabiatha (nee Hibbard) Lander. She grew up during the great depression, was educated in Parochial schools & attended Notre Dame Academy. She married Elmer Carlyle Fackey Sr. & of that union 6 children were born (and one infant death.) Joan was a homemaker & worked from home as a free-lance artist in photo editing. She did amazing hand painted portraits, tinting photographs & worked for many notable Photographers in Hamilton. Joan also worked side gigs as a model for several of Hamilton Women's dress shops  Martins and Mably & Crew. Joan was also a wonderful cook & was certified by the Culinary Arts at Greenbrier Cooking School in White Sulfur Spring, WV. In 1971 she joined the Kroger company & helped roll out delicatessen departments in stores in the Cincinnati & Dayton markets. She was in charge of hiring, setups, buying, scheduling & was the dept head at various stores. She retired in 1993 to be the caregiver for her husband, Elmer Sr, of 47 years until his death in 1995. She loved traveling to many states & cities. She loaded up most of her children & took then on old Route 66 to California where there were many memories made. The big cities: New York City, Chicago, New Orleans, St. Louis, Cape Cod, & Boston, were favorite destinations where she enjoyed good food & dancing. She also enjoyed the Florida Keys & Hawaii. Joan was a collector of Light Houses & Owls as well. Preceded in death by her loving husband Elmer Sr.; daughter: Carolyn Miller & infant son Joel; parents: Russell H. & Tabiatha Lander; & brother Dale Lander. Survivors include her beloved children: Elmer II., Christopher (Barb) Fackey; Jennifer Weislogel, Patrick (Pam) Fackey & Kathleen Fackey; Wonderful grandmother of 16 grandchildren and 29 great grandchildren. A visitation will be held at Colligan Funeral Home, 437 S. Third Street, Hamilton, OH 45011 on Monday, February 12, 2024, from 5 pm to 7 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Julie's Balliart, 224 Dayton Street, Hamilton, 45011 on Tuesday, February 13, 2024, at 10 am. Burial to follow at St. Stephens Cemetery.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com