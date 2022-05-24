FAGAN, Jacqueline



"Jackie"



passed away on May 4, 2022, at the age of 99, at the Woodmark Care Center in Sun City, AZ.



Born March 1, 1923, in Detroit, Michigan, she was the only child of Marion F. and Ethel (Blose) Maurer and was a 1941 graduate of Springfield High School. Upon graduation, she was employed as secretary to the Industrial Relations Manager at the International Harvester Company. She was a life-long member of Central United Methodist Church in Springfield until that church disbanded. She then became an active member of Northridge Methodist Church until she moved to Arizona. Jackie was a dedicated volunteer at both Springfield hospitals for over two decades. She was a devoted homemaker and supportive and loving mother her entire life.



On August 13, 1943, she married her first grade sweetheart, Bill Fagan, and they enjoyed 71 years of marriage together. Shortly after Bill's death in 2014, Jackie moved to Sun City, AZ, where she enjoyed her latter years.



Survivors include her two sons, Douglas Fagan (Carol) of Mashpee, Massachusetts and Gary Fagan (Ronalee) of Sun City Arizona. Also surviving are three grandchildren, Kelly Good (Chris) of LaGrange, Illinois, James Fagan (Lisa) of Troy,



Michigan and Tiffany Reagan (Joe) of Colorado Springs,



Colorado. Jackie had five great-grandchildren, Kaylee and Ryan Good, Will Fagan and Ben and Collin Reagan.



There will be no formal service. Jackie had chosen to be cremated and her remains will be placed by her husband, Bill in Ferncliff Mausoleum in Springfield, Ohio. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. Memories and



condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com.



