FAHEY, Michael

1 hour ago

74, of Springfield, passed away Wednesday, July 6, 2022, in Soin Medical Center. Mike was born December 27, 1947, in Springfield, Ohio, the son of Francis and Betty (Spichty) Fahey. He was a graduate of Catholic Central High School and member of St. Joseph/St. Raphael Church. Mike resided at Springfield Towers. Survivors include one brother, Tim Fahey of S. Carolina, and numerous cousins locally. He was preceded in death by his parents. A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, July 15 at 1:00 p.m. in St. Raphael Church. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

