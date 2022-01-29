FAIRBANKS, Edward King



On Sunday January 23, 2022, Edward K. Fairbanks passed away in Everett, Washington, at the age of 56. He had



endured a long struggle with congestive heart disease.



Ed was born April 6, 1965, in Hamilton, Ohio, to Joseph P. and Elizabeth (Sehlstedt) Fairbanks. He was the 13th of their 14 children, and was educated in Hamilton schools, graduating from Badin High School in 1983. Ed studied at Miami of Ohio, later moved to southern California, and graduated from Cal State with a degree in Geology. Ed married Maria Monaco in 1988 in Los Angeles, and they moved to Marysville, Washington, where they raised their three children. He worked in



Everett for Snohomish County, Washington, in the Department of Information Technology.



Ed loved sports of all sorts. He was a skier and loved to play Ultimate and the baskets of disc golf with his friends at any chance. He was a challenging chess player and played every day with his son Monaco, who lives in Germany. Ed loved to travel with his family to the Cascades and go mountain hiking in the Pacific Northwest. Ed recently took up kayaking and



enjoyed paddling around Puget Sound. He also loved spotting and identifying birds and would never pass up a beautiful sunset. Eddie lived life to the fullest and enjoyed his bluegrass tunes on his favorite local indie radio station, KSER.



Ed was preceded in death by his parents: Betty and Joe, and he is survived by his former wife Maria, his three children: Monaco, Savannah, and Sage, and 13 loving siblings.

