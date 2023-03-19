Fall, Karen

Fall (Hoelle), Karen Ann



Age 76 of Hamilton, passed away at her home on Wednesday, March 8, 2023. She was born on October 2, 1946 in Hamilton, the daughter of the late Walter "Boss" and Julia (Herbers) Hoelle. Karen earned a bachelor's degree in social work from Miami University and was a social worker most of her life. She was also a breast cancer survivor. Karen is survived by her children, Gerald (Jenny) Fall, Gregory Fall, Mary Catherine (Brian) Bartos, and Michelle Riggins; grandchildren, Morgan (Evan) Hurley, Molly, Jessa, and Jarret Fall, Gillian and Jalynn Fall, Madison, Gabby, and Izzy Bartos, Taylor and Reece Riggins, and Kalli (Phil) Burkhart; great-grandchildren, Marlee, Lennon, Judah, Mia, Isaac, Colson, and Caleb; brothers, James (Diane) Hoelle, Robert (Julie) Hoelle, and Thomas (Kathy) Hoelle; and many cousins and dear friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; and granddaughter, Jasmine. A Celebration of Life will be held from 5pm until 7pm on Thursday, March 23, 2023 at Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home, Ross Avenue at South "D" Street, Hamilton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Karen's name to the Animal Friends Humane Society, 1820 Princeton Road, Hamilton, OH 45011. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com

