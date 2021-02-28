FANCETT, Margaret "Peg"



Age 97, passed away Monday, February 22, 2021, in the comfort of her own home, surrounded by family. Born June 14, 1923, in Syracuse, New York, to the late Albert and Mildred Greene. She taught and was a parishioner at Queen of



Martyrs School for many years. She was active with the Young at Heart, and a member of Dayton Catholic Women's Club, volunteering as a Eucharistic minister, and helping lead the R.C.I.A team at church. In the most recent years, she volunteered time at "Julia's Place", part of the outreach ministry of her church, working with the mentally ill. She is preceded in death by her loving husband Floyd; grandson Joseph Fancett; brother Albert Greene; 3 sisters Genevieve Arndt, Mildred Pannenborg and Elizabeth Mahaney.



Margaret is survived by her children, Edward Fancett, Deborah (Ken) Nielsen, Christopher (Heather) Fancett, Kurt (Linda) Fancett, Catherine "Katie" Fancett, Paul (Lisa) Fancett; grandchildren Andrea, Laura, Jason, Mark, Lindsey, Jessica, Sarah, Andrew, Alexa and step-grandson Collyn; 6 great-grandchildren and 3 step-great-grandchildren, also survived by brother John Greene and many other loving family members and friends.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 a.m., Monday, March 1st, at Queen of Martyrs Catholic Church, 4134 Cedar Ridge Rd., Dayton, OH 45414. The family will receive visitors Monday at 10 a.m. until the time of Mass at the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Vincent DePaul Society or the Outreach Ministry of Julia's Place. Arrangements entrusted with Baker Hazel & Snider Funeral Home. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at



www.bakerhazelsnider.com