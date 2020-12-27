FANNIN, Billy J.



75, of Dayton, Ohio, died unexpectedly December 18, 2020, at Miami Valley Hospital. He was born March 27, 1945, in Globe, Kentucky, the son of Joe and Lottie (Tackett) Fannin, both



deceased.



He graduated from Olive Hill High School, Class of 1963. Following graduation, he married his high school sweetheart, Sara Gearhart. He then served with the U.S. Army in Korea. Following his service, they moved to Dayton, Ohio. They



celebrated nearly 57 years of marriage this month. Bill retired as a Reserve Deputy of Montgomery County Sheriff's Office. He also retired from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base after 31 years of faithful service. Bill was a loyal member of many



Masonic organizations, including DeMolay, Past Master of Ohio Lodge Research, IOOF, Amos, and Knights of Pythias. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four



sisters and five brothers. Surviving in addition to his wife, Sara, are his daughter, Kathy and her husband, James in Ohio; his son, Kevin and his husband, Turner in New York; 2 grandchildren, Cameryn Alyse Bartel and Emily Kopp; 2 great-grandchildren, Kyara and Tyler, Jr.; two brothers, Herbert Fannin and his wife, Sandra in North Carolina; and Vernon Fannin in Kentucky. Graveside services with military honors will be held at Bethel Cemetery in Olive Hill, Kentucky. Those who wish to remember Bill in a special way may make gifts in his memory to Ohio DeMolay, PO Box 30447, Gahanna, Ohio 43230. Arrangements were completed by the Tobias Funeral Home (Beavercreek, Ohio) and Globe Funeral Chapel



(Olive Hill, Kentucky).

