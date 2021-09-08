FANNON, PAUL

FANNON, Jr.,



Paul Edward Fannon, Jr., age 70, of Dayton, passed away on August 26, 2021. He was born in Hazard, Kentucky, on October 17, 1950, the son of the late Paul Fannon, Sr. and Violet Hale Johnson. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his step-father, Dwight Johnson. Paul is survived by his loving daughters, Crystal Fannon and Bridgette Preston-Neal; former wife, Pamela Preston; grandchildren, Donny (Jazmin) Yates, Adrean Yates, Tyler Neal and Kaylie Heffren; great-grandchildren, Ariyah, Zyniyla, Na'laiyah and Nymeria Yates; brother, Dave (Isabelle) Fannon; and longtime friend, Lloyd Walters; and many other loving family and friends. Paul retired from General Motors and riding his Harley Davidson was his life. Visitation will be held from 1:00pm-2:00pm on Friday, September 10, 2021, at Newcomer Funeral Home, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton, where Funeral Services will begin at 2:00pm. To share a memory of Paul with the family or to leave a special message, please visit



