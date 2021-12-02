FANT, Claude

dayton-daily-news logo
FANT, Jr., Claude L.

Age 83, of Hamilton died Sunday, November 28, 2021, at Ft.

Hamilton Hospital. He was born in Hamilton on April 28, 1938, the son of Claude, Sr. and Mattie (Rader) Fant. He was a graduate of Hamilton High School, Class of '56,

attended Heidelberg University and was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He served on the Hamilton Police Department as an

officer for one year. He then became a Hamilton Fireman and served the department for 30 years, retiring as a Captain in 1992. He married Julia Snyder in Fostoria, Ohio, on September 27, 1958. Claude was a member of Firefighter's Local 20. He was an avid fisherman, musician, and started the Firefighter's Net on HAM radio. He loved

taking pictures at Hamilton school class reunions. He was

affectionately known as "GrandPaparazzi" for his love of his grandchildren and photography. He is survived by his wife,

Julia; two daughters, Laura (John) Luken, Cincinnati, and

Jennifer (John) Gillman, Fairfield Township; daughter-in-law, Cindy Fant, Fairfield Township; sister, Norma (William)

Goodwin, Venice, Florida; grandchildren, Maxwell (Megan) Luken, Michelle Luken, Mitchell Luken, Matthew (Katie) Fant, Rachel (Matthew) Helmers, Jessica (Jeremy Blanton) Fant,

Aaron Gillman and Noah Gillman; six great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and a son, Butler County Deputy David Fant in 2018. Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, December 4, 2021, at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N.W. Washington Blvd., Hamilton, Ohio 45013 with Rev. Marvin Sutton and Hamilton City Fire Dept. Chaplain Robert Short officiating. Visitation will be Saturday from 12:00 p.m. until time of the service. Interment will be held Friday, December 10, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at Rose Hill Burial Park with the fireman's bell service. Masks are suggested. Online condolences are available at


www.weigelfuneralhome.com


Funeral Home Information

Weigel Funeral Home

980 NW Washington Blvd.

Hamilton, OH

45013

https://www.weigelfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

