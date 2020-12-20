FARKAS, Sharon Lee



Sharon Lee Farkas left for a better place Monday, Dec. 14. Born in Toledo to her beloved parents Carl and Frances,



Sharon Lee Belkofer was a 1954 graduate and majorette at Zanesville High School. She earned her Bachelor's in Fine Arts from Ohio University in 1958.



Sharon was a tireless advocate for children and families. Her professional work as a speech therapist, early childhood educator, and librarian empowered thousands to find their voice.



Sharon constantly gave of herself to help others. In 1980, she co-founded what's now known as the Centerville Optimist



T-Ball League. Five years later, she earned the Excellence in



Education Award from the Centerville/Washington Township



Education Foundation. Black Lane Elementary School in Fairborn awarded her Teacher of the Year in 1993. Sharon



also was the Volunteer of the Year at Fairborn's Wright



Elementary School in 2003. Those honors don't include countless hours devoted to the Centerville High School Speech and



Debate team, tutoring, and other causes.



Most of all, Sharon adored her family. She and her husband George were married August 6, 1966. She would drop anything at a moment's notice to help her sons, Greg and Dan. Her four grandchildren, Daniel, Andrew, Leah, and William



referred to Sharon as "Grandma Bubbles" for the gift she would always bring by on visits. As with every aspect of her life, she willingly sacrificed to help others, especially her family. It is these gifts of servant leadership, for which she would never want to take any credit, that are a staple of her life and legacy.



In lieu of flowers, Sharon suggested donations to Hospice of Dayton, Dayton Children's Hospital, or SISCA Pet Adoption.

