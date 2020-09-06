FARLER, Garth Garth Farler, 74, of Middletown, died on Thursday, September 3, 2020, at his home. He was born on August 15, 1946, in Lebanon, OH, to Elmer and Vivian (Heizer) Farler. Mr. Farler was a green beret in the Army during Vietnam and retired in 2006 from AK Steel where he worked in the Roll Shop for 38 years. He was a member of Holy Family Parish, Middletown Dial Radio Club call sign KA8GXR, Jefferson Lodge #90 F & AM, Middletown Sportsman's Club, and he was a scuba diving instructor and taught his Eagle Scout Troop how to dive. Garth is survived by his wife, Kathy (Hald) Farler; son, Todd Farler; daughter, Cristin (Jim) Daniels; grandchildren, Shelby Daniels, Colin Daniels, Josephine Farler and Nicole Farler; sisters, Gail (Gary) Downing and Linda (Ruben) Barela; along with aunts, uncles and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Dwane Farler. Visitation will be Tuesday, September 8, 2020, from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Holy Family Parish - Holy Trinity Church, 201 Clark Street, Middletown, OH 45042. Mass of Christian Burial will follow Tuesday at 11:00 AM with Father John Civille as celebrant. Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Family Parish, 201 Clark St., Middletown, OH 45042 or Hospice Care of Middletown, 4418 Lewis St., Middletown, OH 45044. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com

