FARMER, Doris Ann Doris Ann Farmer, 91, passed away September 30, 2020, at Four Seasons Health Center in Columbus, Indiana. A Memorial Service for Doris will be held Saturday, October 10, at 12 p.m. at Rose Hill Funeral Home. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Inurnment will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Memorial donations may be made to Riley Children's Hospital or the Ronald McDonald House.

