FARMER, Doris Ann Doris Ann Farmer, 89, passed away September 30 at Four Seasons Health Center. Doris was born and grew up in Hamilton, Ohio. She moved to Marion, Indiana, with her husband where she was a full time homemaker. She retired to Columbus, Indiana, where she was active in volunteer work. Doris is survived by her daughter, Terilyn (William) Voegtle; her son, Matthew David (Paula) Farmer; daughter-in-law, Rhonda Farmer; 6 grandchildren; and 3 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles; her son, Mark; and her brother, John Krazl. Inurnment will be held at a later date at Rose Hill Cemetery in Hamilton, Ohio.

