FARMER, Lena Frances

Age 96, of Fairfield, passed away December 6, 2020. She was born September 29, 1924, in Kayford, WV; daughter of Chester and Perna (Holbrook) Stanley. On February 12, 1943, Lena married Elliott Braxton Farmer. She leaves behind to cherish her memory: children, Claudia Hays, Pamela (Edward) Pottenger, and Elliott

(Kimberly) Farmer; 7 grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; 4 siblings; and son-in-law, Robert Hays. Lena served the Lord her entire life and is now in her Heavenly home. Private services were held Wednesday, December 9, 2020. Interment was at Rose Hill Burial Park. Condolences may be offered at


