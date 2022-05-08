FARRELL, Frank A.



Age 86, of Beavercreek, passed away on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents Thomas and Marie Farrell, and siblings James Farrell, Marian Gall, William Farrell, and Eleanor Haubaugh. Frank is survived by his wife of 63 years Patricia Farrell, née Dembski; children Mike



(Christine) Farrell, Tim (Jennifer) Farrell, Steve (Holly) Farrell, Margaret Farrell (special friend Chantil Caskey) and Mary (Paul) Sommers; grandchildren Andrew "A.T." Farrell, Derek Farrell, Julia Farrell (and fiancé Chad Aukerman), Daniel "DJ" Sommers, Brook Farrell, Emily Farrell, Sarah Sommers, Franklin Thomas Farrell and Jake Sommers, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was a member of the Chaminade Class of 1955 and a Veteran of the US Army. Frank was a loyal Otis Elevator Company employee for 42 years and a proud member of International Union of Elevator Constructors Local 11 and went on to enjoy a long retirement of golf, travel and supporting his grandkids in their various activities. A loving and caring husband, an adoring and supportive father and papa, and an outstanding role model for all who knew him. He was an avid sports fan and especially loved rooting (and criticizing when deemed necessary) the Cincinnati Reds, Cleveland Browns, and Wright State Raiders (#RaiderUp, he was a strong advocate of the Gem City Jam). Maybe the world is a better place now, not because the death of a man, but because the life of a man. Just remember that death is not the end. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at Ascension Catholic Church, 2025 Woodman Dr., Kettering, OH 45420. Fr. Ed Pratt celebrant. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church from 10 am until the time of mass on Wednesday, May 11.



In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Frank A. Farrell to The Arthur G. James and



Richard J. Solove Cancer Hospital at The Ohio State University. Donations to The James Fund for Life can be made on-line at giveto.osu.edu/cancerfreeworld, by phone at 614-292-2141, or by check to The OSUCCC – James. Checks can be mailed to The James at, PO Box 183112, Columbus, OH 43218-3112.



