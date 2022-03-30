FARRELL, Mary Jane



Age 75, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 26, 2022, with her husband, Mark, and her children by her side in



Kettering, OH. The middle of nine children, born on May 25, 1946, in Clinton, Iowa, to the late Helen Sullivan (nee Murphy) and Kenneth John Sullivan, Sr. She is survived by her husband and their 7 children and 25 grandchildren. Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at the Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 pm on Friday, April 1, 2022, at St. Albert the Great Church, 3303 Far Hills Ave.,



Kettering. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery. For



